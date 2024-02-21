The Iranian government accused Israel this Wednesday (21) of last week's attacks on two of the main gas pipelines that cross the country, amid strong tensions in the Middle East due to the war in the Gaza Strip.

“This conspiracy is the work of the Zionist regime [em referência a

Israel]but it was unsuccessful and only damaged some pipes,” Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said in statements carried by the Tasnim news agency.

Owji stated that the “enemy’s” objective was to harm the distribution of gas to the population, a plan that in his opinion was stopped.

“Thank God we were fully prepared and this evil action did not affect the cities,” added the minister.

Owji had previously spoken of “sabotage and terrorism” when commenting on the explosions that occurred on February 14 in two gas pipelines in the county of Borujen (center), in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and in Khorrambid (south), in the province of Fars , but without accusing any country.

As a result of these attacks, industries and companies in the province of Lorestan (west) were closed for several hours, according to the state news agency IRNA at the time.

The explosions in the two gas pipelines occurred at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East due to the war in Gaza.

Iran leads the so-called Axis of Resistance, an alliance made up of terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Houthi rebels, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, militias in Iraq and Syria, among other groups.

This alliance preaches the destruction of Israel, a country that Iran accused of carrying out sabotage and murders on its territory.

In December last year, Iran accused the United States and Israel of being behind a cyber attack that paralyzed 60% of the country's gas stations “to make the Iranian people suffer”.