Thursday, November 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Iran accuses Israel and the West of preparing a war

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2022
in World
0


close

President of Iran

Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran

Photo:

IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP

Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran

Since Mahsa Amini’s assassination, 326 people have been killed in protests.

the minister Iranian Foreign Relations, Hossein Amir-Abdollahianaccused Israel and Western intelligence services of “planning” a civil war in Iran on Thursday.

After the death in September of the Iranian Kurdish Mahsa Amini, 22 years old, the authorities Iranians They face a wave of protests against Iran’s strict dress policy for women.

See also  The UAE is reaping the fruits of its interest in education

Also read: The protests in Iran shake the power of the ayatollah.

Intelligence services and some Western politicians have planned a war accompanied by the destruction and disintegration of Iran

“The intelligence services and some Western politicians have planned a war accompanied by the destruction and disintegration of Iran,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet published this Thursday, the day after a double attack in two Iranian towns, with a balance of ten deaths.

“They should know that Iran is neither Libya nor Sudan. Today, our enemies attack the integrity of Iran and Iranian identity. But the sagacity of our people made their plan difficult,” he added.

These statements are in line with those of other leaders of the Iranian Islamic Republic, who accuse the West and Israel of instigating the numerous protests in recent months.

Iran has been experiencing protests since the death on September 16 of Amini.

“The United States, England, Germany, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies are preparing to fight God, his prophet and the martyrs,” denounced, according to the state agency Fars, the general Hossein Salamihead of the Guardians of the Revolution.

See also  Moscow promises de-escalation in kyiv, but the West asks not to lower our guard

“This is a huge conspiracy against the nation and some people inside the country became puppets of the enemy to destroy the Iranian nation,” he added.

AFP.

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Iran #accuses #Israel #West #preparing #war

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The Dutch Justice rules that pro-Russian Donbas shot down the Malaysian plane in 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.