Iran accuses Israel and the West of preparing a war

Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran
IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / AFP
Ebrahim Raisi, President of Iran
Since Mahsa Amini’s assassination, 326 people have been killed in protests.
November 17, 2022, 10:39 AM
the minister Iranian Foreign Relations, Hossein Amir-Abdollahianaccused Israel and Western intelligence services of “planning” a civil war in Iran on Thursday.
After the death in September of the Iranian Kurdish Mahsa Amini, 22 years old, the authorities Iranians They face a wave of protests against Iran’s strict dress policy for women.
Also read: The protests in Iran shake the power of the ayatollah.
Intelligence services and some Western politicians have planned a war accompanied by the destruction and disintegration of Iran
“The intelligence services and some Western politicians have planned a war accompanied by the destruction and disintegration of Iran,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet published this Thursday, the day after a double attack in two Iranian towns, with a balance of ten deaths.
“They should know that Iran is neither Libya nor Sudan. Today, our enemies attack the integrity of Iran and Iranian identity. But the sagacity of our people made their plan difficult,” he added.
These statements are in line with those of other leaders of the Iranian Islamic Republic, who accuse the West and Israel of instigating the numerous protests in recent months.
“The United States, England, Germany, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies are preparing to fight God, his prophet and the martyrs,” denounced, according to the state agency Fars, the general Hossein Salamihead of the Guardians of the Revolution.
“This is a huge conspiracy against the nation and some people inside the country became puppets of the enemy to destroy the Iranian nation,” he added.
AFP.
November 17, 2022, 10:39 AM
