In Tehran, Iranians celebrated the regime's anniversary and the “failure of protests” for customs reforms in February 2023. | Photo: EFE/Jaime León

The Islamic Republic of Iran applied the death penalty to three men and one woman this Friday (29). The accusation is that they were linked to the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

Iran wages a behind-the-scenes war against Israel. Along with Qatar, it is the largest financier of the terrorist group Hamas.

“Four members of a saboteur team associated with the Zionist regime were executed this morning following legal proceedings,” reported Mizan news agency, linked to the Islamic theocracy's judiciary.

Those killed by the regime were Aram Omari, Nasim Namazi (the woman), Rahman Parhazo and Vafa Hanareh. There are six other defendants, it is not clear whether they will also be executed. A few weeks ago, a fifth person was executed, also accused of being a Mossad agent.

IRNA, the regime's official news agency, published an eight-minute video in which the accused confessed to their alleged connection with Israel, which allegedly took place in Turkey.

The Islamic dictatorship alleges that those executed, who had been imprisoned since May 2022, kidnapped, threatened and set fire to the vehicles and homes of defenseless targets who would also steal their cell phones.

Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging its nuclear program with attacks on facilities. Israel refutes the accusation: in January 2022, the country says it defeated a group of women recruited by the Muslim country via Facebook to take photos of sensitive targets.

In addition to financing Hamas, Iran also manufactures low-quality drones for Russia to use in the war against Ukraine.