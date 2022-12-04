Iran | Abolishing the moral police is a concession from the administration, but it may be too little for the protesters, says the professor

It would be more significant than abolishing the morality police if the law on women’s headscarves were changed in Iran, says Professor Hannu Juusola.

Iran’s abolishing the moral police is a clear concession from the country’s administration, but possibly too small for the protesters, says the professor of Middle Eastern studies Hannu Juusola from the University of Helsinki.

Prosecutor General of Iran Mohammad Jafar Montazeri announced the abolition of the country’s morality police at a press conference over the weekend, an Iranian news agency reported Isna.

“It is the first sign that the Iranian leadership is ready to make some kind of concessions,” says Juusola.

The decision to abolish the moral police also reinforces the image that there are different opinions within the system, and those who support a more conciliatory line have won in this respect, Juusola believes.

There have been large protests in Iran since mid-September. The protests started after an Iranian Kurdish woman was arrested for wearing a hijab “improperly”. Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the moral police.

The exceptionally widespread demonstrations have turned into more general anti-regime protests. According to Juusola, the big question is whether the abolition of the moral police is enough for the protesters.

“The clothes that the protesters present at this point are much bigger than just changing the regulations related to women’s clothing,” says Juusola.

According to the human rights organization Iran Human Rights, almost 450 people have died in connection with the protests. of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights by Volker Türk more than 14,000 people have been arrested.

“From the administration’s perspective, there is a danger that this is too little too late. If this type had been done at the beginning, the situation could have been different”, Juusola reflects.

Isna news agency according to the public prosecutor, the public prosecutor had been asked at the press conference why the activities of the morality police had been suspended.

“The moral police has nothing to do with the judiciary,” said Montazeri, adding that it has been abolished.

Among other things, the duties of the moral police have included monitoring the use of hijab scarves by women. According to Juusola, the visibility of the moral police has already decreased during the demonstrations, according to previous information.

The moral police was established at the turn of the millennium to control, among other things, women's clothing. An Iranian policeman (left) talks to a woman wearing a light scarf about her outfit in Tehran in 2007.

With the abolition of the moral police, the control of the headscarf will at least decrease, which will probably indirectly weaken the force, even if it is still written into the law, Juusola estimates.

“If more and more Iranian women do not follow it, in the long run it will be extremely difficult for the administration to maintain the compulsion,” says Juusola.

Montazeri also said that the country’s parliament and judiciary are reviewing the law that requires women to cover their heads.

In the coming weeks, a decision is expected on whether to amend or repeal the law enacted in the early 1980s. According to Juusola, a change in the law would be much more drastic than abolishing the moral police.

At this stage, however, there is no information on whether the law is actually going to be changed.

Hijab scarf use became mandatory in the 1980s, four years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

The now defunct Gasht-e Ershad moral police was founded at the beginning of the millennium by a president who pursued a stricter line Mahmud Ahmadinejad in the season. Prior to this, the role of the moral police in the country had been carried out by other actors, such as the paramilitary Basij forces.

The task of the moral police has been to monitor that dress codes are followed and to punish those who don’t, says Juusola.

“Initially, it was only a matter of pointing out, but in the last 10-15 years it has gone more in the direction of also punishing.”

During the reign of Ebrahim Rais, the moral police’s powers have increased.

In 2013, the more moderate Hasan Rouhani was elected president in Iran. During the Rouhani era, dress standards for women in Iran loosened a bit. Current Conservative President Ebrahim Raisi has called for a return to stricter interference with women’s clothing and demanded that “all state institutions enforce the headscarf law”.

According to Juusola, the moral police’s powers increased especially after Raisi won the presidential election in 2021.