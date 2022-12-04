Iran has decided to abolish the sinister Morality Police two and a half months after the death of the young Mahsa Amini at the hands of members of this body charged with preserving the country’s orthodox religious traditions. The Iranian Attorney General, Mohamad Jafar Montazeri, has announced this measure in a statement explaining that the Parliament and a special body headed by the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raissi, are working on an “amendment” of the law on the compulsory use of islamic veil.

The Morality Police “has been dismantled by the same people who created it,” said the prosecutor at the end of a meeting in the city of Qom, adding that this organization “has nothing to do with the Iranian Judiciary.” , which has its own body to ensure the country’s religious laws. Among other issues, the group monitors the clothing of Iranian citizens, especially women and girls. If historically it has been a body that has been much discussed due to its strictness, and has even received international sanctions, Amini’s death on September 16 was a turning point of no return.

The young woman died after the Morality Police arrested her in the middle of the street for wearing her veil poorly adjusted. The death, which the authorities attributed to a health problem while he was in the custody of the security forces, triggered a powerful reaction in Iran, where popular protests that have caused between 200 deaths (according to the regime) are still taking place today. and 400 (in the version of humanitarian organizations). The Iranian government has also been the object of international condemnation, from the political sphere to social and cultural movements, for having tiptoed over the tragic death of Amini and the extreme harshness used in the repression of the demonstrations. Subsequent forensic examinations revealed that the young victim had received severe blows to the head that led to her falling into a fatal coma.

Iranian society is waiting for the apparent extinction of the Morality Police. A part of public opinion that has already spoken on the matter sees in this decision and in the reform of the laws a favorable response from the regime to the protests. Others say that the restrictions on the dress code will continue to mean arrests and that only the name of the body has been changed to project a better image of the Iranian government.

The Morale Police, known as Gasht-e Ershad (guidance patrols), was created under ultra-conservative President Mahmud Ahmadinejad to “spread the culture of decency and hijab.”

For the moment, the prosecutor Montazeri has promised “quick results” in the reforms undertaken by the Government, without specifying in which direction the law could be modified. Although he has pointed out that the Constitution of Iran “has solid and immutable values ​​and principles” but there are methods of application “that can be changed.”