The video portraying some is causing a wave of heated controversy on social networks in Iran exponents of the fearsome riot forces that sexually assault a demonstrator as they tried to arrest her in broad daylight. She reports it to the BBC stating that she has seen the video. Despite the restrictions on the web, the Iranians are still able to share images of the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurd who died three days after her arrest by the moral police for not wearing the hijab, the Islamic veil, correctly.

In the video in question, shot in Tehran last Wednesday you see a group of agents wearing helmets that surround a woman on a main road. One of them there he grabs her by the neck and leads her among other policemen, many of them on motorcycles. The woman comes thrust towards one of the motorbikes, while another agent approaches her from behind and the gropes with one hand. In the sequence we see that the woman crouches surrounded by the riot forces and in the background a female voice is heard behind the camera saying: “They are pulling her hair“.

ویدیوی منتشرشده در شبکه‌های اجتماعی ، تعرض نیروهای امنیتی به یک زن جوان و رفتار تحقیرآمیز فیزیکی نحقیابدود. فردی که این ویدیو را ثبت می‌کند از دیدن این صحنه شوکه شده است و در حالی که ن جوان از کار جوان از ار ویدین بیرودون بورودوهروهرون بیروهروهرورون بیرودورورورون بیرودودودورون بیرودودودودون بیروهرودونودوه بیرودودودودوه بیرودودودوهرودودوه بیرودودوهرودودوهرودودوهرودودوهنودودوهرودودودوهنودوهرودودوهرودوهرودون pic.twitter.com/WlXNDbE5I2 – BBC NEWS فارسی (@bbcpersian) October 13, 2022