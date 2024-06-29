The electoral campaign for the second round of the presidential elections in Iran, which will be held next Saturday, July 5, begins today. This was announced by the Minister of the Interior, Ahmad Vahidi, as reported by Press Tv. The reformist Massoud Pezeshkian and the ultra-conservative Saeed Jalili. Turnout at historic low in elections: Iranian Interior Ministry election headquarters announced – reports BBC Persian – that turnout at the polls stopped at 40% of the 61.452 million eligible to vote. In the 2021 presidential elections, when it was recorded the previous record low since the founding of the Islamic Republic in 1979was just above 48%. The figure for this round of elections, if confirmed, is also lower than the 41% of the legislative elections last March.



The appeals of the supreme leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, therefore had no effect on Iranian voters who mostly deserted the polls in the first round of the presidential elections. According to official data, the overall turnout was 39.9%, two points less than the 2021 presidential electionswhich they brought to the election of the late Ebrahim Raisi, and one less than in the March parliamentary elections. Over a million ballots were voided.