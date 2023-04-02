Sunday, April 2, 2023
Iran | A man attacked women without headscarves with yogurt, the women were also arrested

April 2, 2023
in World Europe
A widely circulated video shows how a man attacked women shopping without a hijab in a store.

Two a woman was arrested in Iran after a man attacked them, insulted them and eventually smeared their hair and clothes with yogurt. The women had not covered their hair.

The video describing the events quickly became a viral phenomenon. The video shows how a man approaches two women shopping in a store and starts talking to them. At the end of the video, a man gesticulating violently takes yogurt from the store shelf, which he throws at the women.

Among other things, the British Broadcasting Corporation reports on the matter BBC and news agencies AFP and Reuters.

Iran’s judiciary has admitted to arresting two women who have not followed the law. In 1983, the use of the hijab, a scarf that covers the hair and neck, became mandatory for all women in Iran.

The man who attacked the women who were shopping has also been arrested for the disorder he caused.

in Iran have called for months of protests to end the mandatory use of the hijab.

The protests began in September after a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd Mahsa Amini died at the hands of the chastity police. Amini had been arrested in Tehran for wearing a hijab “incorrectly”.

Headscarves have been burned and slogans against the regime have been shouted in demonstrations spread across Iran. Many women have also failed to comply with the requirement to wear the hijab.

Thousands of protesters have been arrested. Iran has executed four demonstrators who participated in the protests.

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi reiterated on Saturday once again that Iranian women should wear the hijab as a sign of their religiosity, reports Reuters.

“Wearing the hijab is in accordance with the law, and compliance with the law is mandatory,” Raisi stated.

President of the Supreme Court of Iran Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i in turn said in March that not wearing the hijab is an act of hostility towards Iranian values. According to him, those who commit it must be punished.

Recommended

