Iran | A long prison sentence was threatened in Iran, the investigator fled the country in a footstool over the mountains

Iranian-British researcher Kameel Ahmady was sentenced in Iran to more than nine years in prison for collaborating with an enemy state.

The prison was unattractive, so he decided to escape his native country while still free on bail. Ahmady has denied his guilt and appealed his verdict.

Ahmady fled Iran on foot across the mountainous border with a view to Britain, where he had studied at the University of Kent and the London School of Economics at a young age.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC has interviewed Ahmady about the events that led to his escape, but does not provide more detailed details of Ahmady’s route and duration of the trip.

Ahmady was born in Iran, but his parents sent him at the age of 18 to study in Britain. Ahmady acquired British citizenship before returning to Iran to work as an anthropologist.

In her work, Ahmady has studied child marriage and genital mutilation of girls and women. The investigation had drawn the attention of the Iranian authorities because Ahmady has pushed for an increase in the marital age of girls. According to the BBC, the age limit in Iran is currently 13 years.

Ahmady was arrested from his home in August 2019 and taken to prison. Ahmady believes he has been arrested not only for his dual citizenship but also for Iran’s desire to avenge the confiscation of his tanker in Gibraltar.

British authorities took over an Iranian ship in July 2019 in the Strait of Gibraltar because the ship was suspected of carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU economic sanctions.

Ahmady says he has been an attractive target for the Iranian authorities for a number of reasons.

“I am Kurdish, I belong to the Sunni Muslim minority, and I looked into a researcher sensitive issues. On top of all that, I used my research to raise awareness. ”

Ahmady was in prison for three months, where he was frequently interrogated. Prior to the trial, he was released but closely monitored.

Last in December, Ahmady was finally convicted of collaborating with an enemy state. According to prosecutors, the charity for which Ahmady had once worked had also received funding from the United States.

Ahmady was also accused of, among other things, promoting homosexuality in his investigation. In addition to the nine-year and three-month prison sentences, Ahmady was fined nearly 570,000 euros.

Ahmady’s appeal against the verdict was dismissed, so he decided to flee. Ahmady packed his razors, a few books, a laptop and warm clothes in his bag. He only told his closest family members about the getaway.

Getaway was tall, cold and scary from Ahmady, but he survived it and got to Britain. In Britain, he is out of work so far and the future seems uncertain.

“The decision to leave Iran was very difficult, but I believe that I will be more useful outside the prison, in addition to which I am responsible for my family,” Ahmady said the BBC.

Judicial activists have accused Iran of detaining several dual nationals with the aim of obtaining concessions from other countries. Iran has regularly denied the allegations.