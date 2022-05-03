University spokeswoman Fatima Norouzian said that “eight people died after consuming home-made adulterated alcoholic drinks in Bandar Abbas,” the capital of Hormozgan province.

IRNA news agency quoted Noroozian as saying that a total of 59 people had suffered from alcohol poisoning in the city.

Tehran prohibits the consumption and sale of alcohol on Iranian soil, where media reports often indicate the death of people from drinking adulterated or home-made alcoholic beverages.

Norouzian said that “30 people are undergoing dialysis,” adding that “17 other people are in critical condition and have been admitted to intensive care” in Bandar Abbas.

And the city police announced the arrest of eight people accused of distributing alcohol in violation of the law.

“During a search of the homes of suspects, the police seized 1,278 liters of alcohol,” the Mehr news agency quoted Bandar police chief Abbas Timur Dowltyari as saying.

In March 2020, at the beginning of the outbreak of the Corona virus in Iran, 44 people died from consuming home-made alcoholic drinks after a rumor spread that drinking alcohol kills the virus.