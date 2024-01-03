At least 53 people lost their lives in two explosions near the Kerman cemetery in central Iran, where thousands were going to commemorate Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Qods forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, killed on January 3 of 2020 in Iraq in a US operation. The mayor of Kerman stated this, as did the Iran International portal. According to the Tasnim agency, close to the Revolutionary Guards, it was a terrorist attack.