Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

The Iranian national team was eliminated from the semi-finals of the Asian Cup, against the Qatar national team, with a score of 2-3 in a “dramatic” match, where the match witnessed many fluctuations. The Iranian national team advanced, then Qatar tied, and advanced again, and after that Iran tied before “Al-Annabi” decided. » The result in the final time of the match, so Iran will continue to miss the final.

The Iranian national team has completed 50 years without reaching the final of the Asian Cup, as Iran has not been able to reach the final since 1976. Iran attended the final twice in a row in 1972 and 1976, and then was absent from the final scene.

The Iranian national team failed to advance beyond the semi-finals 7 times in a row, starting in 1980 when it was eliminated from Kuwait with a score of 1-2, and then against Saudi Arabia 3 times in a row (including two on penalty kicks) in 1984, 1988 and 1996. It was also eliminated from China in 2004 on penalty kicks, and after that He was absent for 15 years until he returned in 2019 against Japan, and was eliminated with three clean goals, and in this edition he was eliminated against Qatar with a score of 2-3.

The Iranians will wait for the 2027 edition in Saudi Arabia to try again, and the Iranian public is experiencing a state of anger and sadness as a result of the exit, as hopes were high after Japan was eliminated.

