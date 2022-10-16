Four inmates died and 61 others were injured following the clashes that broke out yesterday in the Evin prison in Tehran, the same where the thirty-year-old Italian Alessia Piperno is being held. The official news agency Irna reported, according to which the four, detained in the special section of those convicted of robberies and financed crimes, died as a result of the inhalation of smoke caused by the fire started in the sewing workshop of the prison.

Ten of the injured were hospitalized, while the other 51 in the prison outpatient clinic, in another section of which the Italian would be detained, arrested on 28 September last as part of the demonstrations against the Tehran regime after her death by Masha Amini.

According to IRNA, during yesterday’s clashes and fire, some prisoners tried to escape, but were blocked.

BIDEN – “The Iranian government is so oppressive, you can have nothing but enormous respect for those who demonstrate in the streets,” says Joe Biden of the uprising in the Iranian prison. “I must admit that I was surprised, not by the response of the regime, but by the courage of the people and women who took to the streets, taking off their veils – added the American president – it is truly extraordinary, but there is no government. a group of good people “.