In Mariwan, Iranian Kurdistan, the authorities of Tehran used violence to suppress the protests generated following the death of Nasrin Ghaderi, a 35-year-old student from the city but resident in the capital, killed Saturday evening for injuries sustained during a demonstration. She was hit with several blows to the head and went into a coma, she died in the night between Saturday and Sunday. She was in the street protesting against the regime following the killing of Mahsa Amini, the young woman killed by the “moral police” for not wearing her veil correctly. The victim’s family members reported to the Kurdish agency Rudaw that the country’s authorities had forbidden the girl from being buried in her hometown. The funeral was held without the presence of relatives and friends to prevent them from turning into new riots.

Dozens of protesters injured in Mariwan protests, according to reports from the Kurdish NGO for human rights Hengaw. Meanwhile, Human Rights Iran has accused the Iranian security forces of having opened fire two days ago, on November 4, against a rally in the city of Jash, Sistan and Baluchistan. Four police officers also died in the riots. On 30 September, however, dozens of protesters in Zahedan were killed in what was renamed “Bloody Friday”. It is estimated that the civilian victims since the beginning of the protests – which started in September – are 304, including 41 children, in 21 different provinces of the country.