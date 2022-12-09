Iran, the world trembles. “The names of the convicts are being kept under wraps”

In Iran the situation is getting worse complicated. The hanging of the first protester, a 23 years oldwas the signal of the Regime in the world and now they fear the mass executions. They would be at least 28 – we read in the Corriere della Sera – people sentenced to death. THE names are kept “on purpose hidden by the authorities of the Islamic Republic”, according to the NGO Iran Rights Watch (based in Norway). “The purpose is to reduce their contacts with the familiesand prevent a fair access to defenseIranian Chief Justice Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejèi announced on Monday that “the sentences imposed for the protests” will soon be carried out, and the 23-year-old hanged yesterday was, in fact, the first. confessions would be extorted with threats And torture.

Iran, in the list of those sentenced to death there are also three minors

Three of the convictedreports Iran Rights Watch, are minors: seventeen-year-olds arrested in Karaj for – continues the Corriere – having killed, in a brawl, the basij (this is the name of the paramilitary militia) Ruhollah Ajamian, whose name in the press releases of the judiciary is now preceded by the epithet of «martyr». On the other hand, after days of international mobilization, the death sentence of volleyball coach and mother of three Fahimeh has been denied Karimi. In the prison of Evinin the capital, had been the cellmate of the Italian Alessia Pipernothe travel blogger arrested in September e released on 10 November.

Subscribe to the newsletter

