Two women were attacked in Iran and subsequently arrested for not wearing the hijab. The episode comes a day after Tehran’s Interior Ministry announced a strengthening of the law on the obligation to wear the hijab.

In a video that went viral, the two women are seen inside a shop waiting to be served by staff. Then a man who seems to be passing in front of the shop enters and addresses them. He then he grabs a container of yoghurt from a shelf and repeatedly spills it on the two women. The man is then kicked out of the shop by the owner. The two women were subsequently arrested for not wearing the hijab and the man – who allegedly attacked them for the same reason – was in turn arrested for disturbing the peace. The shop owner has been given the “necessary warnings” to ensure compliance with the law, reports the BBC.

A remarkable video in Mashhad that is both deeply unsettling and somewhat encouraging. After an alleged member of the regime’s morality police poured yoghurt over two women who he deemed weren’t wearing the hijab (properly or at all), the shopkeeper intervened and booted him out… pic.twitter.com/YbObj1qvCh — Jonathan Harounoff (@JonathanHaroun1) March 31, 2023

Women who appear in public without a veil will be prosecuted “without mercy”, for his part threatened the head of the Iranian judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei. “Failure to wear the veil is equivalent” to the expression of “enmity towards our values”, said Ejei. Those “who commit such anomalous acts will be punished” and “pursued without mercy”. Law enforcement agencies are “obligated to report evident crimes and any type of anomaly with respect to religious law that occurs in public to the judicial authorities”, he added .