The man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife Mona Heidari in February last year and exhibited her head on the street was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for murder and another eight months for assault. The Iranian Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi made it known, explaining that the clemency in the sentence imposed on Sajjad Heydari derives from the fact that the victim’s family ”pardoned” him for the so-called ”honor killing” committed. Mona’s ‘fault’, according to her husband, was that she did not accept the arranged marriage from her family and which she contracted when she was only 12 years old. Two years later, when she was 14, she had given birth to their son.

The Rokna news agency said that the killing of the woman had taken place in Ahvaz, the capital of the Khusestan province in Iran, where she had been forced by her family to return with the guarantee that she would be safe. The girl had previously fled to Turkey to escape the domestic violence she suffered from her husband for asking for a divorce. Mona’s brother-in-law was sentenced to 45 months in prison for complicity in the murder.

Condemning the tragedy, human rights activists have called for improved laws to protect women and an increase in the minimum age of marriage, which is currently 13 in Iran.