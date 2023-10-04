There is no end to the cruelties and violence of the Islamic Republic in Iran. In the video released on X by journalist Mariano Giustino, correspondent for Radio Radicale in Turkey, Iranian morality police are seen dragging a girl out of the subway. Her name is Armita Garawand, born in Kermanshah, in western Iran populated by Kurds, and living in Tehran, is 16 years old. She is now in a coma, reduced to death by the police force because she was not wearing the hijab “correctly” while she was on the subway. Also Maryam Lotfi, a journalist from the Shargh newspaper who documented the incident, was arrested and released shortly after. Armita’s parents, who initially confirmed the police’s theory that the girl had “fainted due to a drop in blood pressure”, were arrested, Giustino reports.

VIDEO Iran, 16-year-old Armita Garawand massacred by the morality police because she did not wear a veil

Armita is hospitalized under tight security in Tehran’s Fajr hospital and “at the moment no visits to the victim are allowed, not even by her family”.

Masood Dorosti, the CEO of the Tehran Metro, denied that there had been “any verbal or physical conflict” between the student and “passengers or subway managers.” “Some rumors about a clash with metro officers … are not true and CCTV footage refutes this claim,” Dorosti told state news agency IRNA. But the videos circulating on social media in the last few hours tell another story: we see some girls exiting the subway, excited, then a group of people dragging a body. And photographs of the young woman, on a stretcher and with her head bandaged, are also circulating on social media.

Armita Garawand hospitalized

One year after the death of Mahsa Amini, killed by the religious police for a lock of hair that came out of her veil, the Iranian regime is reportedly worried about a new resurgence of revolts and protests. Hence the quick denial and the pressure drop canard.