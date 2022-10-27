On the fortieth day after Mahsa Amini’s death in Iran, the demonstrators organized a real pilgrimage to the tomb of the young woman killed by Tehran’s “moral police” for wearing the veil badly: hundreds of people gathered in Saqqez, the Amini’s hometown in Iranian Kurdistan to honor the 22-year-old’s sepulcher, but were greeted by police gunfire. This was announced on twitter by “Hengaw”, an organization based in Norway that deals with human rights violations in Kurdistan: the policemen opened fire on the people who marched and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Witnesses confirmed that gunshots were fired, while the Iranian government said that the security forces were “forced to respond to the riots”. The demonstrators chanted choruses with the slogans: “Down with the dictator”, “Kurdistan, the tomb of the fascists”, “women, life, freedom”, “we are all Mahsa, you have fought and we will fight too”. The threat of the authorities to close the roads was not enough to prevent the commemoration: 10,000 mourners participated, arriving on foot, by car and by motorbike. The security services had ordered the victim’s family not to hold the ceremony, threatening that they would have to “worry about the life of the other child”, according to the activists.

However, an order has come from Tehran to block internet access in the city of Saqqez “for security reasons”. Iranian judicial officials also announced that they would try more than 600 people for their role in the protests, including 315 in Tehran, 201 in neighboring Alborz province and 105 in southwestern Khuzestan province. The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group said the crackdown by security forces on Amini’s protests resulted in the deaths of at least 141 protesters.