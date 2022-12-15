On the occasion of an interview with Corriere Della Sera, Irama talks about the special bond with Maria De Filippi

Without any shadow of a doubt Irama he is one of the most loved and esteemed singers in the world of Italian music. On the occasion of an interview with “Corriere Della Sera”, the famous artist declared that he had given Maria De Filippi a special gift: let’s find out together what it is about in detail.

Thanks to her participation to Friends by Maria De Filippi, Irama debuted with great success in the world of music. Before entering the school of Friendsin the year 2016, the singer also participated in the San Remo Festival in category “New Proposals”. Anyway, true success it came in 2018 when he won the 17th edition of the program conducted by De Filippi.

On the occasion of ainterview released at Corriere della Serathe singer retraced the steps of his career remembering the victory Friends. During the conversation, he herself also spoke about her bond with Maria De Filippi, declaring that she had made a special gift.

According to his statements, the boy would have donated a platinum record to the presenter to thank her. These were hers words:

I gave the latest platinum disc to Maria (De Filippi) a few days ago, thanking her again because I certainly owe so much of my beginning to her. It seems like a century ago to me, but I think the life of artists should be counted like that of dogs: a year lasts seven.

Irama: “I’m a living paranoid”

In addition to this, Irama also let himself go to some confessions regarding his private life. The singer has admitted that he does not allow himself a few days of vacation and the cause would be excessive work. On the other hand, he himself has never hidden the paranoid side of his character because of which he leaves overwhelm from too many thoughts. Not at home Maria De Filippi nicknamed him “paranoid boy“: