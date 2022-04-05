Irama says goodbye to the classic bob and is shown on social media with a new original cut, it is the curly and blond mullet

Without a shadow of a doubt, Irama is one of the most loved and respected singers in the music world. The winner of Friends 2018 has always shown itself with a classic helmet. However, it has recently changed look opting for a truly original cut. We are talking about a curly and blond mullet. Let’s find out all the details together.

Irama never ceases to amaze all of his fan. Recently the famous singer has returned to occupy the center of the gossip becoming the protagonist of a gossip. In fact, this time it is because of her change of look that her fans have gone mad.

Often and willingly, Irama likes to revolutionize hers appearance. Since he took the title of winner ad Friends in the year 2018, the star underwent a radical change in terms of style. In fact, at the time of his early beginnings, the boy wore very short hair with a voluminous tuft. Afterwards, he had decided to show off a helmet hedgehog and rebellious.

However, things have changed further to date. Irama went from hairdresser and has decided to give it a break. This time the well-known singer has opted for a ‘hairstyle really original: it is a curly mullet. It’s not all. In addition to the cut, the star also decided to change color choosing the blonde on the tips.

Irama shows off the jewel braids: this is the secret of her hairstyle

He himself showed the new look through a photo published on his Instagram profile. However, there is a detail that has remained unchanged in her hairstyle: the jewel braids. On the occasion of his participation in the Sanremo Festivalhe himself had revealed the secret of her braids. The latter are made with precious silver threads created by a jewelry brand especially for him.