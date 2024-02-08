Great interest in Irama's look and the earring that she seems to be wearing in a very veiled way. What is it about?

A few hours after the first listen to his Tu No, the song by Irama seems to be among the favorites of the new edition of the Sanremo Festival. The notes of her song strike everyone, but also her look and the different accessories shown. One detail did not go unnoticed: what is it?

Irama at the Sanremo Festival

In fact, it seems that in addition to the necklace he holds in his hands, Irama is also wearing something else jewel more hidden. Let's try to shed some light on this.

Irama in Sanremo: the meaning of Tu No

The very young Irama it's always a confirmation and also the versatility with which he composes his pieces can only enthuse the public that supports him. The blond singer decided to introduce himself again at Ariston with a song that at the end of the second evening of the Festival conquered the second position in the standings.

Irama's necklace

We are talking about a song that touches the deepest notes of the heart, those that only the loss of a loved one can make you feel. Her is a ballad that accompanies the suffering from a separation which had not been contemplated and which it is impossible to intervene to remedy.

It is not the first time that Irama tackles a similar topic, as also in 2022, again in Sanremo, he graced the stage with “Wherever you will be“. This allowed him to reach fourth position even though many would have deserved the victory.

What jewel is Irama hiding in his ear?

Credits: Rai

Always the Irama's look does not go unnoticed, as the young artist often displays very showy garments such as furs, transparent or mesh shirts, leather trousers and much more. So far in Sanremo his has been a llook total black and in fact very simple and very effective. For some people the inevitable black leather trousers would now be his flagship.

Great interest however, regarding the choice of accessories. Irama has always held in his hands a pendant while he sang “Not you”. It's about a hand necklace signed by Emanuele Bicocchi very special indeed. An object that the singer probably feels very close to him.

Irama's earring

However, another detail caught the attention of the spectators, a glimmer coming from the boy's ear. In fact, Irama wears a earring which fits inside the ear and it seems that this too was made by the same hand that created the necklace, that is Emanuele Bicocchi.

The jewel is in silver and shows the shape of a cross which further enhances the meaning of Irama's song. Cross which is also reported in official video clip of the artist's song, published on the platforms on February 6, 2024. So the mystery has been revealed.