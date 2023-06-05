Irama and Rkomi churn out the joint album ‘No Stress’, out on July 7th for Warner Music Italy / Island Records and available today in pre-save and pre-order. A project strongly desired by the two artists, who are linked by a long and fruitful collaboration (in ‘5 drops’ and ‘Full moon’, both certified quadruple platinum), but also by a solid friendship, also cemented during their participation in the game show Celebrity Hunted 3, aired in 2022, in which they participated as a couple.

The two artists put themselves to the test in search of new stimuli and inspirations in an album that is a journey into a rich and borderless sound universe, which extends beyond the current musical season and geographical, mental or temporal barriers, exploring sounds from all over the world and from every era.