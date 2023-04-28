Alia Al Jasmi from the “Irada” Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation in Dubai reported that the age of drug abuse decreased to 9-10 years, indicating that the most prominent problem they face is the non-acceptance of the addict at home by his family, and their rejection of him so that he is directed to the center for treatment and not accepted until After recovery by the family, which leads to a deterioration in his condition, to return to drug abuse.

During the activities of the 14th session of the Social Service Conference organized by the Department of Social Services in Sharjah under the slogan “Innovation in Social Work”, she explained that among the policies on which the center is based is reducing the rate of drug abusers, prevention, treatment and early detection, noting that the age of abuse has decreased to 9 10 years old, and this segment is considered a victim of society.

And the head of the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, Afaf Ibrahim Al-Marri, announced the adoption of the ethical charter for social workers in the emirate, which is the first of its kind at the state level, and is the result of cooperation between the civil and government sectors and specialists in the social field.

Al-Marri said that the charter reflects the values ​​and responsibilities that are an important part of social work, and stipulates the standards and principles upon which social professions are based, binding on practitioners in all fields of social professions.

One of its objectives is to regulate the professional practice of social workers and control its quality, to define the ethical principles on which the professional practice of social workers is based, and to promote and confirm the importance of community partnership to build complementarity in collective roles that contributes positively to social development.

For her part, Hessa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said: “We hope for continuity of cooperation between all entities in the UAE to serve people, in addition to the continuity of cooperation between the Community Development Authority and the Department of Social Services, which has never been interrupted. In the interests of social affairs.

For his part, the Director of the Social Services Department in Sharjah, Ahmed Al-Mail, confirmed that the concept of innovation has existed for many years in the country, and is rather one of the well-established basic concepts. He reviewed a number of successive innovations in the Department of Social Services, including the implementation of vision provisions for inmates of penal institutions with their children and their families or children Divorce, in addition to participating in the membership of the Global Network for the Elderly, and launching 10 vehicles equipped to transport the elderly from bedridden homes to hospitals, not only at the level of Sharjah, but also in all emirates of the country.

