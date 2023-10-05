iRacing has acquired the official license NASCAR to be able to publish video games on consoles based on this car championship, which represents a notable innovation in the field of driving games, also given the notoriety of the simulation in question.
The official license was acquired by iRacing from Motorsport Gameswith the rights therefore passing from 704 Games to the company specializing in driving simulations, which will develop a console game based on the NASCAR license.
A console game in 2025
It does not appear to be an addition to the iRacing platform, from what emerges based on initial information. In fact, it seems that the studio intends to specifically develop a new driving video game for consoles, with release scheduled for 2025.
It will obviously be a simulation, probably focused on the American racing championship with covered wheel vehicles, but we are waiting for further information on this matter. In any case, NASCAR Heat 5 and NASCAR Rivals will remain on sale on the market and will continue to be supported at least until next year inclusive.
#iRacing #acquires #official #NASCAR #license #console #video #games