Irací Hassler, the elected mayor of Santiago, gave one of the blows of the elections held in Chile over the weekend, when against all odds she became in the first Communist Party policy to win mayor from the Chilean capital, currently controlled by the right.

Swiss-Brazilian economist at 30 years old he repeats: “I have kicked the street enough to propose the processes of social transformation that Santiago needs”, a commune of more than 400,000 inhabitants where the civic center and the emblematic palace of La Moneda are located, from where today President Sebastián Piñera governs.

The elections of May 15 and 16 had as a maximum milestone the selection of the 155 members who will draft the new Constitution of Chile, which will bury the one inherited from the military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). In that vote, a majority of independent and left-wing candidates. But it was also voted for councilors, mayors, and for the first time, for regional governors.

“And here we are, women of the left, women fighters that today we are going to go out and conquer this municipality of transformation, “said Hassler in one of his first public reactions on Tuesday, accompanied by seven councilors elected in this same commune, in a clear reflection of a political map that throughout Chile gave female representation a great advance.

If, in general, analysts and consultants were wrong in all the predictions of the results of this mega-election, Hassler’s triumph is considered historic because never before had the Communist Party (PC) had a militant from its ranks in the mayor’s office of Santiago.

The councilor for four years will also be the second woman -since the return to democracy in 1990- who will be in charge of the municipal seat, after the progressive Carolina Tohá (2012-2016), from the former center-left coalition of the Concertación.

Hassler’s triumph was known late Sunday night and was one of the many tsunamis that has perplexed the South American country, where just on Tuesday, the new mayor was made known with a tour in local media, astonished by this “unknown” communist politics, who obtained 38.84% of the votes and prevailed over Felipe Alessandri (35%).

The defeated right

Alessandri, who was running for reelection, is part of a traditional family of Chilean right-wing politicians, brother of a deputy and nephew of two former presidents of the Republic.

Graduated from the economics school of the University of Chile, Hassler is the daughter of a right-wing businessman of Swiss origin – in her words – and a Brazilian mother, from which comes her name Irací, which means “kingdom of the bees” in Tupí-Guaraní.

According to various media, he does not come from a family active in politics and after completing his secondary education at the private Colegio Suizo de Santiago, he entered the University of Chile, state campus but paid -of costly tariffs for the middle and lower classes-, and it is there when he begins to actively participate in the student movements that have been the cornerstone of the process of social change and questioning of the ultra-liberal economic model that Chile implemented since the dictatorship.

“My closest, direct family is not related to political activity. But my Brazilian family is, several are communists, my aunt who died a few years ago was a great reference for me, my cousin who is active in a Communist Party, but my family here in Chile is not very related to politics“he said in statements quoted by the Ex-Ante site.

She indicates that her militancy was surprising in her immediate family, who have also supported her. Although “well, my dad is from the right, but even so I have received support from him, despite the fact that we have very deep ideological differences, “he said in 2020 as quoted by the same medium.

Its program in the commune includes 40 measures, a proposal from the Constituent Mayor’s Office, with an emphasis on gender equality, a broad environmental agenda and clearly includes a vision of the youngest feminist movement that, since 2018, burst into the streets of Chile with great force and catapulted itself as a national issue after the social mobilization – with some violent protests – that occurred since October 2019.

“The feminist movement is here to stay“, she repeats, sure that the moment has arrived for a transversal transformation in Chile.

Source: AFP

PB