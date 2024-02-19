Ira von Fürstenberg died in Rome at the age of 83. The actress was born in the capital on 17 April 1940: her father, Tassilo Fürstenberg, was the son of Karl Emil Fürstenberg, of the house of the original princes of the Black Forest. Her mother was Clara Agnelli, Gianni's sister.

Protagonist of cinema and the jet set, between the 60s and 70s, he worked in around thirty films directed by masters such as Alberto Lattuada, Mauro Bolognini and Lamberto Bava.

Virginia Carolina Theresa Pancrazia Galdina zu Fürstenberg, this is her name in the registry office, married for the first time at 15 years old to Alfonso di Hohenlohe – Langenburg with whom she had Christoph and Hubertus. Her second marriage was to Francisco Matarazzo Pignatari, known as Baby, an entrepreneur and playboy who emigrated from Naples to Brazil.