Ira Kuosmanen went to the bathroom at a party, and the next thing she was put in a wheelchair – It’s just one of the offensive situations that she and her husband face constantly

Ira Kuosmanen is tired of the fact that people always treat him as disabled first. Her husband Markus hopes that he will not be mistaken for his wife’s assistant. As a couple of a non-disabled person and a disabled person, they encounter hurtful words from outsiders.

Bin April Ira and Markus Kuosmanen the honeymoon took a strange turn. The couple was in Spain at a festival when Ira left in the middle of the show to go to the bathroom. Ira has CP syndrome, and she walks with two walking sticks a little slower than average, so when she couldn’t be heard back for a while, Markus wasn’t worried yet. Maybe there’s a line, he thought.

#Ira #Kuosmanen #bathroom #party #put #wheelchair #offensive #situations #husband #face #constantly