Document used to declare income tax must be issued by employers and financial institutions

Companies and financial institutions have until this Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) to send proof of income for 2022 to tax payers. The information is used to fill in the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) declaration. In 2023, delivery of the declaration is expected to start on March 15.

Data does not need to be sent by post. Companies and financial institutions can send the receipts by email, provide links to download the document on the internet or make it available in applications for mobile devices. In the case of federal civil servants, the income report can be obtained at site or in the app SouGov.br.

The documents serve for the Federal Revenue to cross information and verify that the tax payer filled in his data correctly.

The vouchers provided by employers must contain the amounts received by workers in the previous year, detailing the amounts deducted for Social Security and Income Tax collected at source. Contributions to the company’s Supplementary Pension and contributions to the collective health plan must also be informed, if any.

Individual health plans and pension funds are also required to provide proof, whose data will be used for the tax payer to deduct the amounts charged in the Income Tax. Banks and brokerages must report the values ​​of all current accounts and all investments. People who have an account at more than one institution must obtain proof of all of them.

INSS

Retirees and pensioners from the INSS (National Social Security Institute) can get the vouchers on the internet. The document is available on the My INSS or in the app of the same name available for Android and iOS systems.

The insured must enter the same password he uses to consult the other statements. If you don’t have the password, just follow the steps on the website to get it.

NEW DEADLINE

Traditionally, the delivery period started on the 1st working day of March and ended on the last working day of April. As of 2023, however, the declaration can be sent from March 15 to May 31. According to the Federal Revenue, the change was necessary so that all tax payers have access to the pre-filled income tax return on the 1st day of delivery.

Also according to the Federal Revenue, as most of the information provided in the pre-filled declaration only reaches the agency at the end of February, the Tax Authorities need a deadline to consolidate the data. Because of this, the pre-filled form, which provides more convenience and reduces the chance of errors by the tax payer, is only provided in mid-March.

DELAY AND ERRORS

If the tax payer does not receive the reports on time, he should contact the company’s human resources sector or the manager of the financial institution. If the delay persists, the Federal Revenue can be triggered. In case of errors or divergence of data, it is necessary to request a new corrected document.

If you do not receive the correct data before the end of May, the last day for submitting the declaration, it is possible to send a preliminary version of the declaration and then correct it.

With information from Brazil Agency.