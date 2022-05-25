Until 11 am on Monday (23), 25,094,079 individual Income Tax returns (IRPF) 2022, calendar year 2021, had been delivered, representing about 73% of the total of 34,100,000 expected returns, according to the IRS. That is, about 8.3 million declarations are expected. The deadline for submitting the IRPF statement ends on May 31.

Anyone who is obliged to deliver the declaration and does not do so by the end of the deadline is subject to a fine of 1% per month on the amount of income tax due, limited to 20% of the amount of income tax. The minimum amount of the fine is R$ 165.74.

“The fine is generated at the time of delivery of the declaration and the release notification is with the delivery receipt and the taxpayer will have 30 (thirty) days to pay the fine. After this period, interest on arrears (Selic rate) begins to accrue”, clarifies a note from the Federal Revenue.

For declarations with the right to refund, if the fine is not paid when due, it will be deducted (discounted), with the respective legal increases (interest), from the amount of tax to be refunded. Refunds begin to be paid on May 31.

The income tax declaration can be made at IRS website.

who must declare

– Who received taxable income above BRL 28,559.70 in 2021;

– Who obtained gross income from rural activities above R$ 142,798.50;

– Who received exempt, non-taxable or taxable income above R$ 40 thousand;

– Individuals residing in Brazil who, in 2021, had capital gain from the sale of assets or rights, or operations on stock exchanges;

– Individuals who had, on December 31, 2020, the possession or ownership of assets, or rights worth more than BRL 300,000.