Submission of the 2024 Income Tax declaration begins on March 15th and ends on May 31st. Among the new features this year is the increase in the income limit required to declare.

The taxable income limit increased from R$28,559.70 to R$30,639.90. In other words, those who had income below this amount last year are exempt from submitting the declaration. See the rules below:

Who is exempt from the declaration?

Workers who, in 2023, had taxable income below R$30,639.90. Since 2015, the limit was R$28,559.70. Taxable income includes salary, overtime, bonuses, retirement, rent, among others.

Also exempt are taxpayers with income that falls into the non-taxable category, as in the case of workers' compensation, and retired citizens with serious illnesses whose monthly income does not exceed R$200,000.

It is important to highlight, however, that anyone who does not meet these criteria can make a declaration if they deem it necessary or if they believe they can benefit from a refund.

“An important point to be aware of is that dependents cannot have received income

above this exemption range”, advises Valdir Amorim, technical legal and tax coordinator at IOB.

Who needs to make the declaration?

Anyone who received taxable income, subject to adjustment in the declaration, whose sum was greater than R$30,639.90;

Anyone who received exempt, non-taxable or taxed income exclusively at source, the sum of which was greater than R$200 thousand;

Anyone who obtained, in any month, a capital gain on the sale of assets or rights subject to Tax; carried out sales transactions on the stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges: a) the sum of which was greater than R$40 thousand; or b) with calculation of net gains subject to tax; regarding rural activity: a) obtained gross revenue in excess of R$ 153,199.50; or b) intends to offset, in the calendar year 2022 or later, losses from previous calendar years or the calendar year 2022 itself;

Whoever had, on December 31st, possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value of more than R$800 thousand;

Anyone who became a resident in Brazil in any month and was in this condition on December 31st;

Whoever opted for exemption from Income Tax levied on capital gains obtained from the sale of residential properties, if the proceeds from the sale are applied to the acquisition of residential properties located in the country, within 180 days, counted from the execution of the contract of sale, in accordance with art. 39 of Law No. 11,196, of November 21, 2005;

Due to Law 14,754/2023, the so-called Offshores Law, a declaration regarding assets and rights abroad is also mandatory for those who choose to detail the assets of the controlled entity as if they belonged to an individual; to possess trust abroad or want to update assets abroad.

Required documentation

To make the declaration, you must have documents such as voter registration, CPF of dependents, support and spouse, proof of address and occupation, in addition to the previous year's tax declaration.

Another fundamental document are income reports, issued by financial institutions and the company where the taxpayer, registered worker or service provider, worked last year.

“Those who have not received it should contact the HR department of the company they worked for and request the document”, advises the coordinator

IOB tax.

Program will be released on March 15th

The IR 2024 program will be released on Federal Revenue website on the same day as the deadline for submitting declarations. From March 15th, the pre-filled declaration option will also be available.

Opting for the pre-filled declaration or receiving the refund via Pix will once again guarantee priority in receiving the amount due, after those already provided for by law. The first batch will be paid on May 31st and the fifth and final batch on September 30th. See the calendar.

The Revenue expects to receive 43 million declarations this year, compared to a total of 41.1 million delivered last year.