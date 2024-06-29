From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/29/2024 – 13:34

The next batch of Income Tax refunds for 2024 will be paid on July 31st. Traditionally, the consultation of the batches is opened one week before the payment date.

In 2024, there will once again be five batches of payments.

The second batch was paid on Friday, the 29th, covering 5.7 million taxpayers, including priority and non-priority taxpayers. See the calendar of upcoming batches below:

Refund payment schedule for 2024

1st batch – May 31 (5,562,065 taxpayers)

May 31 (5,562,065 taxpayers) 2nd batch – June 28 (5,755,667 contributors)

June 28 (5,755,667 contributors) 3rd batch – July 31

July 31 4th batch – August 30

August 30 5th batch – September 30th

How to find out the status of your declaration and whether you’ve been caught in the fine net

To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue page, through the processing statement, accessed in e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check if they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and make an inquiry in the next batches.

In the “Pending Issues” section, taxpayers can check whether their tax return is being held up and also check the reason why it was held up. If they identify any pending issues, taxpayers can rectify them by correcting the information. To correct the error or pending issue, simply send a corrective statement using the Statement Generator Program or the app.

New order of priority

This year, exceptionally, the Federal Revenue changed the order of priority for payment of the 2024 Income Tax refund to include taxpayers from Rio Grande do Sul. The change is one of the measures announced by the government to help residents of the state after heavy rains recorded between the end of April and the beginning of May.

The government included taxpayers from the state after people who have priority by law, such as the elderly and taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching. Thus, taxpayers from Rio Grande do Sul are ahead of those who chose to receive their refund via PIX and/or used the pre-filled declaration model.

The prioritization order is now as follows: