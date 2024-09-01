From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/01/2024 – 10:45

The next batch of Income Tax refunds for 2024 will be paid on September 30th. Traditionally, the consultation of the batches is open one week before the payment date. This will be the fifth and last batch of the regular calendar.

To date, 21.89 million taxpayers have been covered. According to the IRS, the number of refunds already paid represents 92.4% of the total requests.

Refunds from the last batch will be paid with a correction linked to the Selic rate, which is currently at 10.5% per year. Payments made in August were corrected by 2.7%.

Refunds will be deposited into the bank account provided in the Income Tax Return, either directly or by indicating a Pix key.

How to know if you’ve been caught in the fine mesh

To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue page, through the processing statement, accessed in e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check whether they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

To access the service, you must have a gov.br account. When logging in, simply go to the “My Income Tax” section. If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and do the next batches.

In the “Pending Mesh” item, the taxpayer can check whether their declaration is in mesh and also check the reason why it was retained.

Taxpayers with outstanding debts can make corrections by filing a amended declaration, without any fines or penalties. The declaration will be processed and returned to the refund queue, being paid in the next residual batch.

If the taxpayer is summoned or notified by the Federal Revenue Service, it will no longer be possible to rectify the declaration.

Refund payment schedule for 2024

1st batch – May 31 (5,562,065 contributors)

May 31 (5,562,065 contributors) 2nd batch – June 28 (5,755,667 contributors)

June 28 (5,755,667 contributors) 3rd batch – July 31 (6,091,572 contributors)

July 31 (6,091,572 contributors) 4th batch – August 30 (5,347,441 contributors)

August 30 (5,347,441 contributors) 5th batch – September 30th

Taxpayers with outstanding debts or who have submitted amended declarations will be able to receive refunds only in residual batches, starting in October.