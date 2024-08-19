From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/19/2024 – 6:00

The next batch of Income Tax refunds for 2024 will be paid on August 30. Traditionally, the consultation of the batches is opened one week before the payment date. Thus, the Federal Revenue Service should open the consultation of the fourth batch by Friday, the 23rd.

There are still two batches of refunds to be paid. See the schedule below:

Refund payment schedule for 2024

1st batch – May 31 (5,562,065 contributors)

May 31 (5,562,065 contributors) 2nd batch – June 28 (5,755,667 contributors)

June 28 (5,755,667 contributors) 3rd batch – July 31 (6,091,572 contributors)

July 31 (6,091,572 contributors) 4th batch – August 30th

August 30th 5th batch – September 30th

How to find out the status of your declaration and whether you’ve been caught in the fine net

To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue page, through the processing extract, accessed at e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check whether he/she is on the waiting list or if there is any pending issue.

If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and check the next batches.

In the “Pending Issues” section, taxpayers can check whether their tax return is being held up and also check the reason why it was held up. If they identify any pending issues, taxpayers can rectify them by correcting the information. To correct the error or pending issue, simply send a corrective statement using the Statement Generator Program or the app.

Order of priority

Elderly Taxpayers aged 80 or over

Elderly Taxpayers aged 60 or over, Disabled and Sufferers of Serious Illness

Taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching

Taxpayers of Rio Grande do Sul

Taxpayers who used the pre-filled form and/or chose to receive the refund via PIX

Other Contributors

RS taxpayers have until August 30 to submit their declaration

The IRS warns taxpayers in the 399 municipalities affected by the calamity in the south of the country that the deadline for submitting Income Tax returns ends on August 30th.

According to the Tax Authorities, around 10% of the expected declarations in these cities have not yet been sent. In 124 municipalities, the expected total was reached, while in the municipality of TUNAS-RS only 59% of what was expected was delivered.