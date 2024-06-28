From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/28/2024 – 5:00

This Friday, the 28th, the Federal Revenue will make payments for the second batch of IRPF 2024 refunds. According to the Tax Authorities, the bank credit for 5,755,667 taxpayers will be made throughout the day, for a total value of RS 8.5 billion.

Whoever receives the refund from this batch will have the amount plus interest, based on the Selic rate, currently at 10.5% per year. According to the Revenue, in this 2nd batch the correction will be 1%. In other words, if when submitting the declaration, R$1,000 was calculated to be refunded, then R$1,010 will be credited.

Click here to find out if you entered the batch.

The refunds will be deposited into the bank account indicated in the Income Tax Declaration, directly or by indicating a Pix key.

Consultation for the 2nd batch was opened on the 21st and can be done at Federal Revenue page.

Who entered the batch

140,360 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old

elderly taxpayers over 80 years old 1,024,071 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old 66,287 taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness

taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness 459,444 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching 3,812,767 taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority because they used the Pre-filled form or chose to receive the refund via PIX

taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority because they used the Pre-filled form or chose to receive the refund via PIX 252,738 taxpayers prioritized due to the state of calamity declared in RS

Due to the state of emergency declared in Rio Grande do Sul (RS), taxpayers domiciled in the state were once again given priority. The 2nd batch also includes residual refunds from previous years.

How to know if you’ve been caught in the fine mesh

It is possible to know the status of the declaration now, through the processing extract, accessed in e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check whether they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and make an inquiry in the next batches.

In the “Pending Issues” section, taxpayers can check whether their tax return is being held up and also check the reason why it was held up. If they identify any pending issues, taxpayers can rectify them by correcting the information. To correct the error or pending issue, simply send a corrective statement using the Statement Generator Program or the app.

