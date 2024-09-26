From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/26/2024 – 16:26

The Federal Revenue reported this Thursday, 26th, that a total of 1,474,527 taxpayers fell into the fine mesh of Income Tax 2024, base year 2023.

According to the Revenue, of this total, 71% (1,047,503 declarations) refer to taxpayers claiming an Income Tax refund. In 27% (394,679 declarations), taxpayers had Income Tax payable. In 2% of the declarations retained (32,345 declarations), taxpayers recorded a zero balance, that is, neither to be refunded nor to be paid.

Main reasons that led to fine mesh

57.4% – Deductions: Medical expenses are the main reason for withholding, corresponding to 51.6% of total withholdings;

27.8% – Omission of income: Includes income not declared by declaration holders or their dependents;

9.4% – Differences in Tax Withheld at Source (IRRF): Difference between the values ​​declared by taxpayers and those reported by paying sources in Dirf;

2.7% – Incentive deductions: Includes donations to funds to support children, adolescents and the elderly, incentives for sports and culture, and donations made during the same year as the delivery of the DIRPF;

1.6% – Accumulated Income Received: Differences between the information declared and that provided by those responsible for paying income in Dirf;

1.1% – Income Tax paid during the year 2023: Difference between the amount of tax paid declared in the DIRPF and the amounts recorded in the Federal Revenue databases, such as carnê-leão and supplementary tax.

How to know if I fell into the fine mesh

To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue pagethrough the processing statement, accessed on e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check if they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

To access the service you need to have a gov.br account. When logging in, simply enter the “My Income Tax” section. If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and make an inquiry in the next batches.

In the item “Mesh Pending”, the taxpayer can check whether their declaration is pending and also check the reason why it was retained.

Taxpayers with pending issues can make the correction through a rectifying declaration, without fine or penalty. The declaration will be processed and returned to the refund queue, being paid in the next residual batch.

If the taxpayer is summoned or notified by the Federal Revenue Service, it will no longer be possible to rectify the declaration.

Schedule of residual refund batches