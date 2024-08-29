From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/29/2024 – 18:34

Taxpayers in the 399 municipalities affected by the rain disaster in the south of the country have until 11:59:59 p.m. this Friday, the 30th, to submit their 2024 Personal Income Tax (IRPF) declarations. The list of cities can be consulted here.

According to the Federal Revenue Service, the expected total number of declarations was reached in 124 municipalities. To date, 2,488,519 declarations have been submitted, representing 90% of what was expected by the Revenue Service. However, in the municipality of Tunas (RS), only 59% of what was expected was submitted.

The IRS also says that the systems are working normally to receive the declarations without problems.

After the deadline, the receipt of declarations will be temporarily interrupted between 00:00 on August 31 and 07:59 on September 2, 2024. From 08:00 on September 2, 2024, the system will once again receive overdue and amended declarations.

Missed the deadline?

Anyone who does not submit the declaration within the deadline will have to pay a fine to submit the annual income adjustment.

The taxpayer can make the late submission in the same way: by IR 2024 program, official website (e-Cac) or through apps for cell phones and tablets.

Anyone who realizes that they have submitted incorrect or incomplete information can submit a corrective declaration.

The minimum fine for late filing is R$165.74. The fine is equivalent to 1% of the total tax due per month of delay, with a limit of 20% of the total. Therefore, it is better to submit the declaration even if it is incomplete or contains errors than to do so late, as it is possible to make a correction later (see below).

After sending, the taxpayer will have access to the amount to be paid and will be able to issue the Federal Revenue Collection Document (DARF) to make the payment at any banking institution, using the barcode.

The fine must be paid within 30 days, or the taxpayer will have to pay interest indexed to the Selic rate. If the taxpayer disagrees with the amount or applicability of the fine, the declarant may also send a defense to the Federal Revenue Service, also within 30 days after submitting the declaration.

If the taxpayer is owed a refund, the amount of the fine and any additional charges may be discounted at the time of payment.

See the step by step:

Download the Meu Imposto de Renda mobile app, the desktop program or access it directly online. The programs and the online platform are all available on the Federal Revenue website

With a silver or other .gov account, you will be able to access a pre-filled statement, with information provided by companies, banks, doctors, among others.

Fill in the remaining information. Be careful to submit the correct declaration.

After submitting, you will be able to issue the DARF on the same platform. Pay within 30 days to avoid interest.

How to correct a declaration already submitted

If the problem was an error in the declaration submitted, you can submit a correction without paying fines.

The amended declaration is a new version of the document, but with updated information. It will contain all the correct data previously submitted and the new, corrected data. The IRS program allows you to open a new document with all the data submitted, without having to fill out all the information again. Simply correct or add what is missing and submit it again.

It is possible to submit as many corrections as necessary, but the taxpayer who has a refund to receive will be moved to the end of the queue with each submission. It is important to remember, however, that it is no longer possible to change the declaration model – simple or complete.

How to make the rectification via cell phone: