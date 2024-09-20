From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/20/2024 – 16:09

The Federal Revenue Service will open this Monday, the 23rd, from 10 am, the consultation for the fifth and last batch of Income Tax refunds for 2024. In total, 511,025 taxpayers were included, including priority and non-priority taxpayers.

The refunds will be deposited on September 30th into the bank account provided in the Income Tax Return, either directly or by indicating a Pix code. The total value of the batch amounts to R$1.032 billion.

This batch also includes residual refunds from previous years.

The consultation can be made at Federal Revenue page. To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” and then on “ Check Refund “.

Who entered the lot

201.381 taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority for having used the Pre-filled Declaration or opted to receive the refund via Pix.

taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority for having used the Pre-filled Declaration or opted to receive the refund via Pix. 106,289 non-priority taxpayers.

non-priority taxpayers. 86,570 taxpayers prioritized due to the state of emergency declared in RS.

taxpayers prioritized due to the state of emergency declared in RS. 75,686 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old 23.180 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching

taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching 11.188 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old

elderly taxpayers over 80 years old 6.731 taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness

How to know if you’ve been caught in the fine mesh

Taxpayers with outstanding debts or who have submitted amended declarations will be able to receive refunds only in residual batches, starting in October.

To check the status of the declaration and refund, the taxpayer can consult the Federal Revenue page, through the processing statement, accessed in e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check whether they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

To access the service, you must have a gov.br account. When logging in, simply go to the “My Income Tax” section. If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and do the next batches.

In the “Pending Mesh” item, the taxpayer can check whether their declaration is in mesh and also check the reason why it was retained.

Taxpayers with outstanding debts can make corrections by filing a amended declaration, without any fines or penalties. The declaration will be processed and returned to the refund queue, being paid in the next residual batch.

If the taxpayer is summoned or notified by the Federal Revenue Service, it will no longer be possible to rectify the declaration.