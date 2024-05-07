From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/20/2024 – 10:29

The Revenue will open this Friday, 21st, from 10 am, the consultation of the second batch of IRPF 2024 refund.

5,755,667 taxpayers will be covered, for a total value of RS 8.5 billion. Payment will be made on June 28th to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration, directly or by indicating a Pix key.

Due to the state of calamity declared in Rio Grande do Sul (RS), priority was once again given in the formation of the batch to taxpayers domiciled in the state. In RS alone, 330,736 declarations will be returned, including previous years. Of the total amount, the amount allocated to these taxpayers will be R$403.6 million.

The 2nd batch also includes residual refunds from previous years.

Who entered the batch

140,360 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old

elderly taxpayers over 80 years old 1,024,071 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old 66,287 taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness

taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness 459,444 taxpayers whose largest source of income is teaching

taxpayers whose largest source of income is teaching 3,812,767 taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority because they used the Pre-filled form or chose to receive the refund via PIX

taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority because they used the Pre-filled form or chose to receive the refund via PIX 252,738 non-priority taxpayers

How to make the query

The consultation can be held at Federal Revenue page, from 10 am this Friday, 21st. To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” and then on “ Consult the Refund “.

It is possible to know the status of the declaration now, through the processing statement, accessed on e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check if they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and make an inquiry in the next batches.

In the item “Mesh Pending”, the taxpayer can check whether their declaration is pending and also check the reason why it was retained. If any pending issue is identified, the taxpayer can rectify it by correcting the information. Correcting the error or pending issue, simply send a rectifying declaration, through the Declaration Generator Program or through the application.

Refund payment schedule in 2024