From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/24/2024 – 6:30

This Friday, the 28th, the Federal Revenue deposits the amounts of the second batch of IRPF 2024 refunds. 5,755,667 taxpayers are covered. The total value of payments amounts to R$8.5 billion.

Whoever receives the refund from this batch will have the amount plus interest, based on the Selic rate, currently at 10.5% per year. According to the Revenue, in this 2nd batch the correction will be 1%. In other words, if when submitting the declaration, R$1,000 was calculated to be refunded, then R$1,010 will be credited.

Click here to find out if you entered the batch.

The refunds will be deposited on June 28th into the bank account indicated in the Income Tax Declaration, directly or by indicating a Pix key.

The consultation for the 2nd batch opened on the 21st and can be held at Federal Revenue page. To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must click on “My Income Tax” and then on “ Consult the Refund “.

Who entered the batch

140,360 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old

elderly taxpayers over 80 years old 1,024,071 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old

taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old 66,287 taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness

taxpayers with any physical or mental disability or serious illness 459,444 taxpayers whose largest source of income is teaching

taxpayers whose largest source of income is teaching 3,812,767 taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority because they used the Pre-filled form or chose to receive the refund via PIX

taxpayers who do not have legal priority, but who received priority because they used the Pre-filled form or chose to receive the refund via PIX 252,738 taxpayers prioritized due to the state of calamity declared in RS

Due to the state of calamity declared in Rio Grande do Sul (RS), taxpayers domiciled in the state once again had priority. The 2nd batch also includes residual refunds from previous years.

How to know if I fell into the fine mesh

It is possible to know the status of the declaration now, through the processing statement, accessed on e-CAC. Through the service, the taxpayer can check if they are on the waiting list or if there are any pending issues.

If the message displayed is “In Refund Queue”, it means that the declaration has been processed, but the refund has not yet been released. Just wait and make an inquiry in the next batches.

In the item “Mesh Pending”, the taxpayer can check whether their declaration is pending and also check the reason why it was retained. If any pending issue is identified, the taxpayer can rectify it by correcting the information. Correcting the error or pending issue, simply send a rectifying declaration, through the Declaration Generator Program or through the application.

Refund payment schedule in 2024