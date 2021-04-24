Iquitos explosion is in mourning after announcing this April 24 the death of David Nunez, who was a vocalist for the group.

After announcing this unfortunate news, some characters from the musical environment spoke to dedicate heartfelt messages of farewell to him.

In the Facebook post where the jungle group reported on the death of the singer, Tommy Portugal He sent his condolences to the musician’s family and friends.

“My condolences to the family of teacher David Núñez and the entire family of Explosión de Iquitos. A great loss for our Peruvian music. RIP, MAESTRO DAVID “, wrote the cumbiambero in one of the comments.

In the same way, Angelo Fukuy He also regretted the death of the group’s vocalist and offered his condolences to those closest to him.

“My condolences to the family of the teacher David Nunez and the whole family of Iquitos Explosion. RIP, MAESTRO DAVID “, reads the singer’s comment.

The death of David Núñez was due to COVID-19. A few days ago, the orchestra asked its fans for help to join the collection in favor of the artist’s recovery. At the time, he was receiving medical oxygen after contracting the new coronavirus.

