The cumbia group Explosión de Iquitos again causes controversy after its former members and singers spoke out against the vocalist Linda Caba, whom they accuse of mistreatment.

In a report from Magaly TV, the firm, the musicians assured that since the founder of the group passed away, he is no longer the same. They mention that Linda Caba enjoys preferences because she maintains a relationship with the son of the owner of Explosión de Iquitos.

“There were times that if Linda doesn’t like him, bye. If you do not like a person, that person simply does not go, “he said. Luis Andrés, musician of the group for six years.

“Currently, Explosión is being represented by Linda,” he added, referring to the fact that he feels excluded from the promotional events that now feature the vocalist.

Estéfany Ramírez, former vocalist of Explosión, said that she was withdrawn due to discrepancies with Linda Caba. He stated that several times he burst into tears over the singer’s mistreatment.

“My experience was terrible, horrible. She treated me as if she dresses better, minimizing me above all, I did not like her and cried … The truth is that she has always had her ‘crown’, suddenly from being with the owner’s son “, said the artist.

For its part, Johny Díaz, member of Iquitos explosion for 10 years, He accused the vocalist of having a bad relationship with his other colleagues.

“There are times when it is right or wrong. There are times when he greeted you, sometimes he didn’t say hello. We have had meetings for that reason because of their behavior, “he said.

Explosión de Iquitos reached national popularity for the premiere of its new version of “I don’t know”, an original song by the Spanish Melody that went viral on social networks.

