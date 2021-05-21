Linda Caba, vocalist of the group Iquitos explosion, He surprised the viewers of En boca de todos by presenting himself in a facet other than music.

The young woman, who is preparing her new song after the success of “I don’t know”, made her debut as a reporter covering a special note about the tourist attractions of her native region. Upon seeing the audiovisual material, the interpreter expressed her emotion with this incursion.

Tula Rodriguez He congratulated her for showing part of the Amazonian culture. Also, he thanked him for the aforementioned collaboration.

On the other hand, Caba reported that the cumbia orchestra is looking for a male voice to join Explosión de Iquitos. During the link, he mentioned that one of the requirements is to be between 18 and 25 years old, know how to sing and dance.

“The orchestra of the moment is looking for a male voice. This is your great opportunity, record an Instagram story singing and tag En boca de todos. Very soon you will be the next member of Explosión de Iquitos ”, was heard in the promotion.

Linda Caba in controversy for private show

Magaly TV, the firm made public a series of videos where you can see Linda Caba singing in restaurants and private events. In this regard, the singer defended herself and explained that the date of said audiovisual materials corresponds to last year.

The owner of the orchestra also spoke out, sending a communication clarifying that his company is not responsible for the actions carried out by the artist and the musicians.

“This group has more than 23 years of experience and has ten musicians, six dancers, seven main singers and choristers, but Explosión de Iquitos is not just a singer, so we are not performing in any face-to-face show because we respect the rules imposed by the Government ”, he detailed in a press release.

