A pitched battle forced the presentation of the Explosión de Iquitos group to be paralyzed during the concert they offered to close the Patronal Festival of the city of Lamas, in the region San Martin.

Groups of subjects exchanged punches and beer bottles in the middle of the dance floor. The announcer of one of them rebuked the aggressive attitude of the rioters. “It is not possible, please, gentlemen, we have come to have fun in a healthy way, there are families gathered here, please. Antoni, calm down your brother”, he is heard saying.

