Explosión de Iquitos continues to give something to talk about after the success of its new viral song “I don’t know.” However, not everything is happiness for the tropical cumbia group. Your vocalist, David Nunez, fight against COVID-19.

Through Facebook, the Peruvian band asked its followers for help to join the collection that will take place this Friday, April 16 at 7:00 pm during a live broadcast.

“We are with you, David. Our feeling is great, our gratitude too, so today at 7:00 pm we will have a virtual broadcast on this page, for the health of our brother David. Let’s support him in this health crisis. Times are not the best and we all need support “, reads the statement from Iquitos explosion.

The singer of the Cumbia group is receiving oxygen because his health has been complicated by the coronavirus. The musician’s family also asked for support for medical expenses.

David Núñez has a long history in the artistic world. He is the author of songs such as “La despechada”, “El jaranero”, “Pandillando con Explosión”, “Limeñita bailitera”, “Zapato lender” and “La coconera”. He has worked as a vocalist for Explosión de Iquitos for many years and is known as the ‘King of the gangs’ in the region.

Explosion of Iquitos and La Uchulú in El reventonazo de la Chola

This Saturday, April 17, the group Explosión de Iquitos, the ‘dancing engineer’ and La Uchulú, a popular TikTok character, will perform in El reventonazo de la chola.

