The well-known grouping Iquitos explosion starred in a violent confrontation on public roads. Likewise, the people who appeared in the video did not present masks or respect social distancing.

Loreto informs news shared the video of the brawl on social networks, which is circulating on social networks. In it the musicians of the Iquitos group appear, such as the vocalist Linda Caba and the singer Marilya Gonzáles.

The brawl occurred due to the statements they made in a unique way to the press. In the first lines of the publication of said medium it says: “It happened early Monday on the outskirts of Las Enchiladas, where Explosión’s group, led by Raúl Flores, and Marilya Gonzáles’ group, led by Ray Torres, met and clashed “.

Netizens did not hesitate to react to the video: “Total shame, bad attitude on both sides”, “Please respect the deceased. Problems are fixed by talking, not by fighting criminals “,” Show that you are professionals, they are due to an audience and therefore deserve respect “, were some of the comments.

Also, it is not the first time that Iquitos explosion stars in a scandal, because on several occasions they were caught in private events without respecting the rules.

Marilya Gonzáles leaves Iquitos Explosion after fight

The group member confirmed her departure from Explosión de Iquitos after leading a discussion on public roads. She was with the group for more than a year.

Through his Facebook he said: “I make public my official departure from the Explosión musical group. I will not attend or participate in any kind of concert or live links of the group … I do not intend to compete with anyone, I love what I do. The music was made to enjoy and I will continue to do so with God’s blessing and your support ”.

Iquitos explosion

Explosión de Iquitos is not responsible for the private shows of its members

The vocalist, Linda Caba she was involved in several controversies for attending private meetings. Given this, Explosión de Iquitos spoke about it and said that it is not responsible for the acts committed by its members.

“This group has more than 23 years of experience and has ten musicians, six dancers, seven main singers and choristers, but Explosión de Iquitos is not just a singer, so we are not performing in any face-to-face show because we respect the rules imposed by the Government ”, reads the press release.

Iquitos explosion, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.