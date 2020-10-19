iQOO is about to launch its new smartphone soon. According to a report by My SmartPrice, the company’s new smartphone iQOO U1x has been spotted on a Chinese e-commerce website. The specifications of the phone have been known in this listing that came before launch. It is being told that this new smartphone of iQOO is equipped with three rear cameras and a waterdrop style notch display.Pictures of this upcoming phone can also be seen in the listing. The rear panel of the phone is rugged with glass or plastic material. The phone’s triple rear camera setup is of vertical design. There is no information about the phone’s camera specification at the moment. At the same time, nothing can be said about the selfie camera sensor installed in its display notch.

The phone will come in two color options

Talking about the display, the LCD panel is expected to be available in the phone. The phone has a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric security. The phone will come in Light Black and Morning Frost Color.

5000mAh battery and Snapdragon processor

The phone will come with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. As a processor, Snapdragon 662 chipset has been given in this phone. To give power to the phone, it has a 5000mAh battery. Whether or not this battery will come with fast charging support, nothing can be said for sure.

Expensive price to grab attention

Talking about the price, this phone is currently listed in China with a price of $ 9,999 (about Rs 7,33,000). Seeing this price will blow anyone’s senses, but let us tell you that the price given on the website has been kept by the retailer website to grab the attention of the users. In fact, this phone will be launched at a much lower price than this.