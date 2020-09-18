The CBI special court will give its final verdict on September 30 in the decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case. Meanwhile, Babri Masjid’s former party Iqbal Ansari has appealed to the court to end all the cases and acquit all the accused. Iqbal Ansari has said that the Supreme Court has resolved the Ayodhya dispute. Now, both the Ram temple and the mosque are being constructed in Ayodhya (at different places). (Babri demolition) There are many accused in the case who are no longer in this world.

He further said that it is my personal opinion that to end the dispute and pave the way for Hindu-Muslim unity, the CBI court should acquit all 32 accused. Iqbal Ansari said that when the Supreme Court has resolved the dispute (Ayodhya title suit), the CBI court should also end the dispute and all the accused should be acquitted in the interest of the country.

Please tell that CBI court judge Surendra Kumar Yadav has fixed the date of September 30 to give the final verdict in this case. There are a total of 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. These include senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and Uma Bharti among others. Earlier this month, the CBI court had recorded the statements of all the 32 accused and completed all the proceedings in the case.

Counsel KK Mishra said that the CBI court has fixed September 30 as the date for giving the final verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case. Mishra is advocating 25 of the 32 accused in the case, including senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti among others.