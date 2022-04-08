As of Monday (11) the payment of the third installment of the IPVA SP 2022, 5% off. The calendar starts with vehicle owners with license plate ending 1.

The payment cycle of this installment will extend until April 26, ending with the group of cars with the end of license plate 0.

How to make the payment?

To make the payment, the owner only needs to inform the Renavan number of the vehicle in his bank and follow the instructions both in digital channels and in physical branches or ATMs.

Traffic ticket

Anyone who misses the date is subject to a fine of 0.33% per day, which can reach 20% of the tax value if the delay exceeds 60 days.

Check the IPVA SP 2022 salary schedule:

