In some states, such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, paying the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) in a single installment gives a 3% discount on the total tax amount. Even so, that doesn’t mean it’s always a good deal to pay everything at once. When paying the tax, the driver needs to analyze how much it would be possible to get in return if he invested the money within the term of the installments.

In São Paulo, for example, it is possible to pay the tax in up to five installments, that is, until May. During this period, if the driver is also good at investing, he may earn more than the 3% discount.

For example, if a driver needs to pay BRL 1,000 in IPVA, and decides to pay in cash, he receives a BRL 30 discount. In a CDB that earns 100% of the CDI, the profit would be R$ 42.44 in five months, therefore, more advantageous. Even in savings, due to the current Selic rate, the value would yield R$ 38.58 in the first five months.

Economists say the key is planning. At the beginning of the year, in addition to IPVA, there are other taxes that fall on the taxpayer during this period, such as IPTU, for example. That way, it’s worth adding part of the salary every month thinking about next year.

Vehicle owners registered in the State of São Paulo can now check the value of the 2023 Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) throughout the banking network. The query can be carried out at self-service terminals, internet banking and mobile applications provided by banks, simply informing the Renavam number.

You can also check directly on the website of the Department of Finance and Planning (Sefaz-SP), click on here using the Renavam number and vehicle license plate.

Sefaz-SP also provides consultation on the market value of the car for 2023 in the Vehicle System (Sivei) the owner simply informs the license plate of the vehicle.

The owner has until the expiration date of the license plate (see table) to pay the tax in a single installment, with a discount, or pay the first installment of the tax.

This year, it is possible to pay the tax in up to five installments. Owners who decide to pay the tax in advance in January will receive a 3% discount.

What is new for 2023 is that, depending on the value of the IPVA, the system will automatically calculate the number of installments: in three, in four or in five equal and consecutive installments, — provided that the minimum amount per installment is R＄ 68 .52 (two Ufesps — Fiscal Unit of the State of São Paulo).